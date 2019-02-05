Khattar writes to Kerjiwal, expresses concern over release of 'polluted' water into Yamuna

Chief Minister on Tuesday wrote to his counterpart expressing serious concern over the release of "highly polluted" water into the river and canal.

He urged Kejriwal to direct all the departments concerned of government to ensure that no untreated or partially treated effluent is released into the river and the canal.

In the letter, said enters at Palla in district and then again near in Basantpur village in district. It travels at a stretch of 52 kms in the NCT of Delhi.

"During this course, more than 60 drains having partially treated or untreated effluent of industrial or domestic sources, outfall into it. This causes severe pollution of the river before its re-entry into Haryana," he wrote in the letter.

According to an official release, highlighted that Bio- Oxygen Demand (BOD) in the river at Basantpur village during July-December, 2018 has ranged from 45-46 milligram per litre against the permissible limit of 3.0 milligram per litre.

The BOD in canal, the only major source of irrigation water for the Mewat area, ranged from 32-45 milligram per litre during the same period. This, Khattar said, is a matter of grave concern as the release of highly polluted water into the river and the canal severely affects the health of a large number of families of Gurugram, Faridabad, and districts.

Besides, it also badly impacts agricultural productivity of the farmers of these districts, he wrote.

"Hence, there is a dire need for the to treat the effluent and to ensure that only fully treated sewage is released into the river Yamuna," Khattar asserted.

