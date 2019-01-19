Khelo boxing: Haryana continue to dominate

-
Haryanaasserted their superiority over the opposition yet again as they won more than half the gold medals on offer on the final day of boxing at the Khelo India Youth Games here Saturday.
With just one more day to go in the Games, Haryana bagged a total of 10 gold, eight silver and two bronze medals.
Maharashtra pugilists also put up an impressive performance with four gold medals, one silver and nine bronze medals.
It was Army Sports Institute trainees Barun Singh, Bhavesh Kattimani and Nikhil Dubey who contributed mainly to the gold hunt in their respective categories.
Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh claimed one gold each, a media release said.
Haryana bagged a lion's share of gold, but the defeat of the state's Ankit was the big surprise of the day.
They were deprived of another gold as Shashi Chopra was unable to fight due to injury and the gold went to Himachal's Vinakshi.
In the 64kg class, the World Youth silver medalist and Asian youth gold medalist Manisha outboxed Punjab's Harpreet Kaur.
Manisha was at her best and justified her reputation with a clinical win.
Another upset was registered in the girls' category when Haryana's national bronze medalist Sapna proved better than World Youth bronze medalist Astha Pahawa (UP) in a close 3-2 fight.
The summit clash in boys' 60kg class was one of the highlights of the day.
Harivansh, who has youth national bronze medal, defeated World Youth bronze and Asian Youth bronze medalist Ankit of Haryana 4-1.
In the boys' 75kg class, Maharashtra's Nikhil Dubey stunned Nation Cup silver medallist Nitin Kumar (Haryana) with some clever tactics.
In an all-Maharashtra final in the Light Fly (49kg) class, Nations Cup gold medallist Barun Singh scripted a 5-0 win over Ajay Madhav Pendor.
