Khelo: Jyoti leads Haryana into semis of U-21 women's hockey

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Riding on striker Jyoti's hat- trick, Haryana Wednesday defeated Chandigarh 8-0 for their third straight win to storm into the semi-finals of the Under- 21 women's hockey competition at the Khelo India Youth Games here.

Besides Jyoti, other goal-scorers for Haryana were Amandeep Kaur (2), Amrinder Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Manisha, a media release said.

In the other Pool B match, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh played out a 2-2 draw, but the former progressed to the semi- finals on better goal difference.

Late Tuesday, Jharkhand and Odisha had secured the top two places in Pool A respectively to progress to the last four.

Jharkhand finished with a tally of five points from three matches, while Odisha had three points.

In the semis, Jharkhand take on Odisha, while Haryana face Punjab.

In the Under-17 category, it will be Jharkhand against Odisha in the first semi-final and Punjab versus Haryana in the second Thursday.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 20:15 IST

