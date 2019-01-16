Khelo: Jyoti leads Haryana into semis of U-21 women's hockey

-
Riding on striker Jyoti's hat- trick, Haryana Wednesday defeated Chandigarh 8-0 for their third straight win to storm into the semi-finals of the Under- 21 women's hockey competition at the Khelo India Youth Games here.
Besides Jyoti, other goal-scorers for Haryana were Amandeep Kaur (2), Amrinder Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Manisha, a media release said.
In the other Pool B match, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh played out a 2-2 draw, but the former progressed to the semi- finals on better goal difference.
Late Tuesday, Jharkhand and Odisha had secured the top two places in Pool A respectively to progress to the last four.
Jharkhand finished with a tally of five points from three matches, while Odisha had three points.
In the semis, Jharkhand take on Odisha, while Haryana face Punjab.
In the Under-17 category, it will be Jharkhand against Odisha in the first semi-final and Punjab versus Haryana in the second Thursday.
