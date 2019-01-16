Khelo: Jyoti leads Haryana into semis of U-21 women's hockey

Riding on striker Jyoti's hat- trick, Wednesday defeated 8-0 for their third straight win to storm into the semi-finals of the Under- 21 women's hockey competition at the Khelo Youth Games here.

Besides Jyoti, other goal-scorers for were Amandeep Kaur (2), Amrinder Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Manisha, a said.

In the other Pool B match, and played out a 2-2 draw, but the former progressed to the semi- finals on better goal difference.

Late Tuesday, and Odisha had secured the top two places in Pool A respectively to progress to the last four.

finished with a tally of five points from three matches, while Odisha had three points.

In the semis, take on Odisha, while face

In the Under-17 category, it will be Jharkhand against Odisha in the first semi-final and versus Haryana in the second Thursday.

