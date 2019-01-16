PSLV-C44 to launch Kalamsat, Microsat satellite on Jan 24

The Indian Space Research Organisation Wednesday said its workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will launch the Kalamsat payload and Microsat-R satellite from Sriharikota on January 24.

is a four stage launch vehicle with alternating solid and liquid stages.

"The with 2 strap-on configuration has been identified for this mission and the configuration is designated as PSLV-DL. PSLV-C44 is the first mission of PSLV-DL and is a new variant of PSLV," ISRO said.

It will be launched from First Launch Pad (FLP) at (SHAR), Sriharikota.

"Kalamsat, a student payload will be the first to use PS4 as orbital platform. PSLV-C44 will also carry Microsat-R, an satellite," the agency said.

In PSLV-C44, the fourth stage (PS4) of the vehicle would be moved to higher circular orbit so as to establish an orbital platform for carrying out experiments.

