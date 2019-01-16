Khelo shooting: Garcha makes splendid comeback to fetch gold

Gurnihal Singh Garcha, ISSF World Championship junior bronze medallist, Wednesday claimed the Khelo India Youth Games Under-21 skeet gold medal by raising his game in the second half of the final that left others gasping in awe.

He closed in on the crown with a display that combined precision and calm.

Having missed four birds in the first 30 shots, was trailing Rajasthan's Anantjeet by a point.

The puffs of wind and his rivals, who were eager to make a run for gold, did not seem to matter to him.

The 19-year-old, son of a who has installed a skeet range in his farm, moved into a zone and shot the next 30 points down relentlessly to romp home as the winner, a said.

Twenty-year-old Naruka caught the eye with a good display in the first half, which he ended with 14 shots in a row. But after stretching that to 19 successive shots, he missed two in quick succession and lost his rhythm.

from grabbed the bronze.

At the 50m range, Tamil Nadu's G Varshaa made a telling statement with her rifle to win the girls Under-21 3-position gold.

The results (finals): Boys under-21 Skeet:



1. Gurnihal Singh (Punjab) 56;



2. Anantjeet (Rajasthan) 52;3. (Punjab) 41.

Girls under-21 Skeet:



1. (Rajasthan) 49;



2. (Punjab) 44;



3. Pooja Vishwakarma (Madhya Pradesh) 37. Girls under-17 50m Rifle 3-positions:



1. G Varshaa (Tamil Nadu) 447.1 points;



2. 443.3;



3. Ayushi Podder (West Bengal) 432.8. Mixed team 10m Air Pistol:



1. Haryana ( and Anmol Jain) 464.9 points;



2. Telangana ( and Aga Mohammed Zainulabedin) 461.8;



3. ( and Pardeep Kaur Sidhu) 394.7.

