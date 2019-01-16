Rebel AAP Punjab MLA resigns from party, calls Kejriwal 'dictatorial'

Rebel MLA Wednesday resigned from the party's primary membership, accusing its leadership of "giving up its basic ideology and principles" and the party's national convener of being "dictatorial and arrogant".

The from Jaitu tendered his resignation to He is the third MLA to quit the party after after Bholath MLA Sukhpal and H S Phoolka, also a

Khaira resigned from the party on January 6, while H S Phoolka tendered his resignation on January 3.

Phoolka has already tendered his resignation from the party as well as MLA, though Assembly is yet to take a call on it. Khaira has also resigned from the party but not as MLA. He has dared the leadership to get him disqualified under

"I am pained to forward my resignation from the primary membership of the AAP because the party has completely given up its basic ideology and principles," said in an email to

"As a result of your dictatorial, arrogant and autocratic style of functioning, pioneers of AAP like Parashant Bhushan, Yogender Yadav, Medha Patikar, Kiran Bedi, Dr Gandhi, H S Khalsa, Sucha Singh Chottepur, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Ashish Khetan, Ashutosh, H S Phoolka etc. have all left the party or have been thrown out in a humiliating manner," he alleged.

"Therefore, keeping these saddening developments and circumstances in mind... I have decided to quit as a primary member of the AAP," said.

The resignation of Baldev Singh, for the time being, is unlikely to impact the post of the of Opposition in Assembly which is held by AAP.

AAP has 20 MLAs in the Assembly. It includes six rebel legislators, Kanwar Singh Sandhu, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Jagtar Singh Hissowal, Pirmal Singh Khalsa, Baldev Singh and who are siding with Khaira. The remaining 14 are with the central leadership of the party.

Out of 117 seats in the House, the has 78 members, the has 14, the BJP has three MLAs and two legislators belong to the

Baldev Singh, along with other MLAs, had sided with Khaira after he was removed as of Opposition in the last year by the AAP. He had even attended the launch ceremony of Khaira's political outfit

He said he was shocked that the AAP removed Khaira as the the of Opposition in the and gave the charge to Cheema.

"We in Punjab were deeply shocked when you unceremoniously and undemocratically removed an honest Sukhpal from the post of LoP, without taking Punjab MLA's into confidence," he wrote to Kejriwal.

He also hit out at Kejriwal for tendering an apology to Akali leader on drug issue.

"Your (Kejriwal) meek apology to tainted former revealed your double standards in Your duplicity on the vital issue of waters also puts you on the same pedestal of cunning leaders of India," Baldev Singh alleged and denounced the AAP leadership for not "expressing faith" in leaders from Punjab.

"Instead of expressing faith in the abilities of Punjabis and rewarding them, you preferred to send an army of outsiders to muzzle the voice of our people. The said army was headed by two arrogant Subedar's who indulged in every mean maneuvers to promote their near and dear ones," he alleged.

"This arrogant and overconfident attitude of the party hierarchy led to a crushing defeat of AAP in Punjab in the 2017 assembly elections," Baldev Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)