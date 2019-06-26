Killing of stray dogs; four municipal staff suspended

-
Four municipal staff have been suspended in connection with the killing of at least 20 stray dogs in Siddipet district, officials said Wednesday.
A sanitation inspector and three others were placed under suspension pending inquiry, after the district administration got it confirmed that certain municipal staff were "involved" in the incident of killing of few dogs on Saturday, they said.
It is suspected that the dogs were culled using poisonous injections. However, it is under investigation, they said.
"As per information nearly 20 dogs were killed. The municipal staff (involved in this incident), were supposed to catch the stray dogs and release them outside the city," Siddipet Municipal Commissioner P Srinivas Reddy.
Refuting reports that the orders to inject dogs with poison were given by him, Reddy termed it "baseless and wrong."
The district administration also ordered appointing the district revenue officer to probe the incident.
On June 19, as many as 22 stray dogs were culled allegedly by civic workers using sticks with poisonous needles in Vikarabad district following which a case was registered under IPC section 429 (killing or maiming animals) and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, police said.
