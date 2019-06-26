35-yr-old man's body fished out of Chenab in J-K

-
The body of a 35-year-old man was fished out from the river Chenab in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
The body was seen floating in the river in the Assar area of the district and was subsequently recovered by a police party late Wednesday afternoon, they said.
The man has been identified as Hoshiyar Singh of Khilani village in Doda district, an official said.
Prime facie, it seems that he allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the river, he said.
The matter is being probed and further details are awaited, the official added.
