EB appoint Bastab Roy as assistant coach

East Bengal Wednesday appointed their former as the with the additional responsibility as assistant of senior team for the upcoming season.

The announcement came less than a fortnight after East Bengal appointed Spaniard Josep Ferre as an assistant to

Roy will be the of Garcia after Ferre, a 'A' license holder and an with a degree in science.

In another announcement, East Bengal also extended the contract of upto 2019-20 season.

An A-License holder, Roy was the coach of East Bengal briefly during the League Premier Division before the red-and-gold brigade hired high profile former Real Madrid Castilla gaffer Menendez Garcia ahead of 2018-19 season.

Roy had replaced last season and worked alongside

Roy was also the when ATK won the in 2016 as he has worked under the likes of Antonio Habas, and at the Kolkata franchise.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)