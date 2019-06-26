EB appoint Bastab Roy as assistant coach

East Bengal Wednesday appointed their former coach Bastab Roy as the head of youth development with the additional responsibility as assistant coach of senior football team for the upcoming season.
The Twitter announcement came less than a fortnight after East Bengal appointed Spaniard Josep Ferre as an assistant to coach Alejandro Menendez Garcia.
Roy will be the second assistant coach of Garcia after Ferre, a UEFA 'A' license holder and an expert video analyst with a degree in sports science.
In another announcement, East Bengal also extended the contract of goalkeeping coach Abhra Mondal upto 2019-20 season.
An A-License holder, Roy was the coach of East Bengal briefly during the Calcutta Football League Premier Division before the red-and-gold brigade hired high profile former Real Madrid Castilla gaffer Menendez Garcia ahead of I-League 2018-19 season.
Roy had replaced Khalid Jamil last season and worked alongside technical director Subhash Bhowmick.
Roy was also the assistant coach when ATK won the Indian Super League in 2016 as he has worked under the likes of Antonio Habas, Teddy Sheringham and Jose Molina at the Kolkata franchise.
