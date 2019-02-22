Killings of Youth Cong activists 'heinous', guilty will face action: Vijayan

Vijayan Friday termed as "heinous" the recent killings of two Youth activists in Kasaragod and said stern action would be taken against the guilty.

The Youth workers, (24) and (21), were allegedly waylaid and hacked to death by unidentified assailants in district late on Sunday night. They were returning home after attending a function in Periya.

"The murder of two Youth workers was heinous. There is no need protect those who commit such heinous crimes. That's why party (CPI-M) openly denied the party's role in the incident," Vijayan said.

The government would take strong action against those who have committed the crime, he said, addressing workers of (Marxist) after laying the foundation stone of the party's new district committee office in

Hitting out at the Congress, Vijayan said after the murder of the two activists, the party acted like it had got the licence to indulge in violence.

"No one reacted to the violence by Congress workers. Law will take its own course. Those who have done something wrong will be punished," he said.

The claimed that there were "many forces" which operated on the basis of hate towards parties.

"When some crime takes place against workers, many think they deserve it. Even a certain section of the media thinks so," Vijayan said.

There were reports that the was keen to visit the parents of the two Youth Congress workers, but changed his plans after the Congress's lukewarm response.

On Friday, Youth Congress workers waved black flags at Vijayan's convoy in to protest the killings.

Meanwhile, Congress sought a CBI probe into the killings.

A day after the Crime Branch took over the investigation into the case from the local police, Ramachandran alleged that the track record of its general was not good.

" government has appointed this as in the criminal cases in which the party leaders are involved," he told reporters in Kottayam.

A CBI probe is required to arrest the real culprits, he added.

The ruling CPI(M) is facing the heat over the killings of and Lal.

Opposition Congress and have alleged that the killings were executed with the knowledge and support of the CPI(M) leadership. has denied the charge.

Seven people, including a local CPI(M) leader, have been arrested in connection with the killings.

