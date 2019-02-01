Kerala CM terms union budget as "disappointing"

Chief Minister Vijayan Friday termed the union budget 2019-20 as "disappointing" and criticised the Centre for not providing enough funds for the flood-hit state.

Even if the BJP-led NDA government presented the interim budget eyeing the upcoming Parliament elections, was not given enough consideration, he said in a post.

No package was announced in the budget for the state to tide over the August deluge and to strengthen its rebuilding initiatives, he said.

The budget, which reduced the existing allocations to the states, was silent about many long-pending demands of Kerala, he said.

There was no mention about any effective measure to contain the soaring price hike of essential commodities and petrol, diesel and cooking gas, he said.

