Kindergarten principal in China fired for pole dance in school

A Kindergarten principal of a Chinese school was fired following parents and public anger for permitting a which was performed on the flagpole bearing the national

authorities from district of Shenzhen, South China's fired the principal amid criticism of the show in front of children on the first day of classes on Monday, state-run said.

The district bureau made the announcement, after a video went in which the pole dancers are performing next to a flagpole bearing China's national on the playground of the Xinshahui kindergarten, as part of the school's opening day.

Kindergarten principal said there were 500 children aged three to six years old and 100 parents. Some of the boys in the audience were seen mimicking the strip-like moves.

The school and its principal soon faced a backlash online, with many calling the dance absolutely inappropriate for children at that age.

"We would like to pull our children out of the school and get a refund," said one of the parents.

Lai sent an apology letter to the daily on Monday, admitting that the school had failed to carefully examine the dance content before allowing it to be performed, and the school was simply trying to liven up the atmosphere.

"A few parents did come to me requesting a refund and threatening to pull their children out of the school. While others said it was just to learn a new type of dance," Lai said



"I may as well be dead. I already lost the hope to live," Lai said, claiming she arranged the pole dance because of the dancer's excellent skills.

