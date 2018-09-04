New 'Die Hard' film titled 'McClane'

The sixth installment of action blockbuster "Die Hard" has been officially titled "McClane".

The name comes from Willis' character's surname - McClane, a and police who continually finds himself in the middle of difficult situations and is the only beacon of hope in crisis.

revealed that this time the makers want the viewer to be "invested" in the protagonist even more.

"You can tell our intention by the fact that the title page we handed in (for the script) says, We want you to get invested in more than ever before," di Bonaventura told magazine in an interview.

The filmmaker also confirmed what Willis previously said in 2015 about the next chapter, that the story will "bounce back and forth" between present-day and his younger self.

"I don't know how you do 'Die Hard' without Bruce. The idea that he's not very significant in this movie is not accurate at all. We are gonna explore in his 20s. But just as prominent is the 60-year-old version," di Bonaventura said.

Earlier, the new was titled "Die Hard: Year One", when Len Wiseman was in talks to direct.

The fifth film, "A Good Day to Die Hard" (2013) saw McClane heading to to meet his son (Jai Courtney), who turned out to be an undercover for the CIA.

