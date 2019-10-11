JUST IN
Virat Kohli equals Ricky Ponting's record of 19 hundreds as Test captain

This is Kohli's first hundred of this year, having scored two fifties in the eight innings that he has played in 2019.

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli on the day 2 of second India vs South Africa cricket test match, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Photo: PTI

India captain Virat Kohli on Friday emulated former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by equalling the record 19 hundreds as a Test captain.

Kohli, who hit his overall 26th hundred during the second Test against South Africa, is on par with Ponting, while former South Africa captain Graeme Smith leads the list with 25 tons to his credit.
 

First Published: Fri, October 11 2019.

