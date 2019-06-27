Kohli wins toss, elects to bat against West Indies

India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against the West Indies in their ICC World Cup match, here Thursday.
It's a must win game for West Indies, who have left out Evin Lewis and Ashley Nurse and replaced them with Sunil Ambris and Fabian Allen.
India, unbeaten so far in the tournament, are unchanged which means Bhuvneshwar Kumar will sit out.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhon, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.
West Indies: Jason Holder (C), Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas.
