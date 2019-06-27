Coriander futures dip 1.02 pc on subdued demand

Coriander prices fell 1.02 per cent to Rs 6,820 per in futures trade Thursday as participants cut down positions amid muted export demand.

Besides, rising arrivals from producing regions and profit-booking at higher levels weighed on the sentiment.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander price for delivery in July contracts declined by Rs 70, or 1.02 per cent, to Rs 6,820 per with an open interest of 19,980 lots.

On similar lines, coriander for August traded down by Rs 66, or 0.65 per cent, at Rs 6,913 . The open interest of the contract stood at 13,710 lots.

