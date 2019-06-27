2 men throw stones at leopard in zoo, VMC to step up security

Two inebriated men threw stones at a in a zoo here in Gujarat, prompting the civic authorities to step up security arrangements for the animals.

The incident took place at the civic-run Sayaji Baug zoo here on Wednesday when the was sleeping in its enclosure.

"Two youths, who were drunk, threw stones at the leopard, but the animal was not injured," told on Thursday.

When some visitors brought the incident to the notice of the authorities, the zoo caught one of the drunk men and thrashed him, but the other one ran away.

While the was taking the man whom he caught to the zoo office, he also managed to run away, zoo curator said.

"In view of the incident, we have decided to make special security arrangements, including appointment of more security guards and installation of CCTV cameras, for the animals and birds lodged at the zoo," Bhadoo said.

The zoo, located in the 140-year-old Sayaji Garden here, is home to nearly 1,079 animals and birds of various species, with Asiatic lions being among the main attractions.

