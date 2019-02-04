Kone India showcases global technology

Leading elevator and escalator said it is betting big on the growing opportunities in the

The company, whose second manufacturing unit in will be ready in Sriperumbudur by mid 2019, has showcased its products in CII's Real Estate &

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director, and said: " India is investing profoundly in to deliver Superlative Services and to offer a WOW experience to our Customers".

According to Kone India, last two years have been instructive in the way the is shaping up.

" is witnessing a paradigm shift in India with rising maturity and development, creating a ripple effect of positive market sentiments and changing the perception of the Indian realty sector," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)