Kone India showcases global technology

Leading elevator and escalator Kone India said it is betting big on the growing opportunities in the real estate sector.
The company, whose second manufacturing unit in India will be ready in Sriperumbudur by mid 2019, has showcased its products in CII's Real Estate & Building Technology Expo.
Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director, KONE India and Chairman Amit Gossain said: "KONE India is investing profoundly in New Technologies to deliver Superlative Services and to offer a WOW experience to our Customers".
According to Kone India, last two years have been instructive in the way the Real Estate sector is shaping up.
"Real Estate sector is witnessing a paradigm shift in India with rising maturity and development, creating a ripple effect of positive market sentiments and changing the perception of the Indian realty sector," the company said.
