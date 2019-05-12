Kovind, Naidu among prominent people who vote in Delhi on Sunday

Ram Nath Kovind, Vice Venkaiah Naidu, and were among the prominent people who voted in on Sunday.

Sushma Swaraj, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former CM and Congress's North-East candidate and also cast their vote.

While Kovind cast his vote at Sarvodaya Vidalaya within the at 9 am, Rahul Gandhi, Mittal and Swaraj exercised their franchise at a polling booth on Aurangzeb Road.

After casting his vote, the vice-president, who came to vote at Nirman Bhawan following completion of his four-day visit to Vietnam, appealed to people to come out and exercise their voting right.

"We are the largest democracy in the world. Vote is not only a right but also a pious responsibility," he told reporters here.

Mittal said, "We need to save the future of our country and we want a stable government."



was accompanied by party's candidate to the polling booth while his mother was flanked by Dikshit.

The seat is home to many VVIPs, including judges, senior political leaders and top bureaucrats and defence personnel.

Kejriwal, along with his family members, cast his vote in Civil Lines while his deputy voted at a polling booth in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area.

and BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Harsh Vardhan and his rival J P Agarwal exercised their voting right in East Delhi and Chandi Chowk, respectively.

Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 independent candidates.

Polling started late on few booths while there were reports of EVM malfunctioning in different parts of the city.

A number of people complained that they could not vote as their names were not on the voters' list.

