KPMG acquires startup Recommender Labs

Consultancy and audit firm KPMG Friday said it has acquired artificial intelligence-led decision-science services company Recommender Labs.
The size of the deal was not disclosed by the company.
"KPMG has acquired Mumbai-based Recommender Labs' trademark brand, software products and other IP rights. Their managing director and four employees will join KPMG India," KPMG said in a statement.
The acquisition will help KPMG develop technology products for clients as it has plans to build its own centre of excellence specialising in decision-science and artificial intelligence-driven solutions, it said.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in India is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 45 per cent between 2019 and 2025.
Established in 2016, Recommender Labs utilises AI capabilities to support users during decision-making processes by generating recommendations.
