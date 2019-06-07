JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Oilmeal exports in May fall 78 pc due to US sanctions on Iran: SEA

Casio India Announces Tiger Shroff as the G-Shock India Brand Ambassador
Business Standard

Aluminium futures up 0.39 pc on spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Aluminium prices inched up 0.39 per cent to Rs 143.05 per kg in futures trade Friday as speculators created fresh positions amid a positive trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for June delivery edged up by 55 paise, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 143.05 per kg in 2,377 lots.

Analysts said building up of positions by participants on the back of rising demand from consuming industries in the physical markets, coupled with positive global cues, led to the rise in aluminium prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU