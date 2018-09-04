Kremlin criticises Trump's warnings about attacking Idlib

The Kremlin has criticized US Donald Trump's warnings against a possible attack on a rebel-held enclave.

Trump on Monday sent a tweet warning the and its allies against a "reckless attack" on rebel-held province.

has been a key backer of and has complained about militants in targeting its own facilities and posing a terrorist threat on the whole.

Kremlin on Tuesday reiterated Russia's stance and called "a hornets' nest of terrorists".

Asked about Trump's tweet, Peskov said such warnings do not take into account "the dangerous and negative potential" of the rebel-held enclave and show that the does not have a "comprehensive approach" to solving the crisis.

