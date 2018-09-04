BJD to launch 3-day stir to protest fuel price hike

The Odisha Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for sky-rocketing of fuel prices, while ruling BJD announced plan to launch a 3-day stir to protest hike in

"Prices of petrol and diesel are sky-rocketing in the country and the common people are hit hard as the BJP-led NDA government is indifferent to their plight," Odisha Pradesh Committee (OPCC) said in a statement.

Noting that prices of petrol and diesel have been rising everyday in an unusual manner, the OPCC took a dig at the BJP-led government for not including fuel within the purview of GST.

He said common people are hit hard due to fuel price hike as it is having a spiralling effect on the prices of essential commodities.

The OPCC also targeted the ruling BJD in Odisha accusing it of being dormant and lacking courage to raise its voice against the BJP.

The ruling BJD also came down heavily on the Centre for "unprecedented" fuel price increase and said the prices have gone beyond control as the NDA government "failed to take concrete steps to tackle the situation."



In a statement, the BJD said it would resort to an agitational programme for three days from September 7 to 9.

Demonstrations would be held at different places of the state in a phased manner for two hours every day as part of the protest action, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)