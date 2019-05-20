Kroos pens new Real Madrid deal until 2023

international has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2023 ahead of an expected summer overhaul at the club, the Spanish giants said Monday.

The 29-year-old has won 12 titles in five seasons in Spain, lifting trophy in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Kroos has scored 13 goals in 233 appearances for Real since arriving from Bayern in 2014 after helping win in

Real finished third in this term, 19 points behind champions after registering their lowest points haul in 17 years, ending with a limp 2-0 home defeat to Real Betis on Sunday.

has promised changes to the squad ahead of next season, with Gareth Bale, Keylor Navas, Nacho, Sergio Reguilon, Isco and all tipped to leave the club.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)