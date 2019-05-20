Camp to kindle students interest in science, maths held

: With an aim to stimulate interest in students in learning science and mathematics at the school-level, a five-day camp was hosted by the Indian Instituteof Science and Research (IISER) here.

The camp 'Crafting Young Scientists of Tomorrow' (CRYSTAL) saw 25 students, the state-level winners of National Childrens Science 2018, belonging to the age group of 10-14, taking part in it, a press release said.

During the camp, the participants were exposed to hands-on experience in IISER labs, interaction with teachers, science demonstrations and opportunity to engage with other fellow students, the release said.

The camp was organised jointly by the Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) and IISER, Thiruvananthapuram, from May 15-19, it added.

