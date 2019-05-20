Everstone Group partners Suresh Vaswani to boost IT investment

-
Private equity firm Everstone Group Monday said it has partnered Suresh Vaswani, former president of Dell Services and co-CEO of Wipro, to co-invest in the information technology sector.
Suresh will work closely with Everstone Group to provide strategic and operational expertise in current and prospective investee companies worldwide, the firm said in a release.
After the partnership, Vaswani will be a senior director at the Everstone Group and will also join the board of two group companies -- Servion Global Solutions and Innoveo AG, it added.
"This partnership will strengthen our capability set on the sector as a whole, and specifically on our cross-border investment strategy, where we synergize with our infrastructure in India and South East Asia," said Everstone Group CEO Sameer Sain said.
Vaswani said, "Everstone Group has a global mindset with a strong understanding and expertise in the information technology sector. I am delighted to partner with them and look forward to working closely with the Everstone team globally.
