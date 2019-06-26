Kuwait Food Company selects Ramco HR & Payment Solution

: Kuwait Food Company (Americana) KSCC, one of the largest food companies in the Middle-East has selected cloud enterprise software provider Ramco Systems to manage its human resource operations.
As per the deal, Ramco Systems on Wednesday said, it would provide Human Resource and Global Payroll solutions to manage the human resource operations to the Kuwait Food Company, a press release said here.
Americana would leverage Ramco's Managed Payroll Services to effectively handle its multi-country, multi-currency operations, helping Americana in their growth and expansion plans, it said.
"Many large organisations are grappling with outdated systems which are weighing heavy on their operations. A modern cloud-based enterprise system which is built with the employee in mind is the need of the hour...this win reaffirms the platforms' capability to address large employee operations with utmost ease," Ramco Systems, CEO, Virender Aggarwal said.
Ramco Systems has 1,900 employees across 24 offices, globally, the release added.
