L&T bags gas export pipeline contract from Kuwait Oil Company, stock gains

Maruti PV sales in the slow lane, dip 1.6% to 158,076 units in March
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) Monday said it has won a gas export pipeline contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

The company said the order falls under "large" category that range between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore as per its classification of contracts.

"The new strategic gas export pipeline contract has been awarded through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the new export gas strategic pipeline and its associated facilities will run a span of around 145 km.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,410.85 apiece, up 1.94 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.
First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 11:25 IST

