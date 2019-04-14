L&T to hire 1,500 people this year

& (L&T) plans to hire 1,500 people this year, the same as in previous years, a top said.

"The company's manpower strength stood at 42,924 as on March 31, 2018 as compared to 41,466 as at March 31, 2017. On an average, we hire close to 1,500 people across functions every year and we see no discontinuity in this practice unless business dynamics change drastically," Yogi Sriram, Senior Vice President - Corporate HR, & Toubro, told

Sriram added that L&T's employee attrition rate of around 5 per cent was among the lowest in the industry.

recently made a hostile takeover bid for mid-sized IT services firm However, the company's founders have resisted the unsolicited acquisition bid, citing differences in corporate culture and other factors.

Elaborating on L&T's HR practices, Sriram said: "We are putting a greater emphasis on ensuring wider participation of women and frame policies to enable their career growth."



Women employees are not just deployed in IT and finance roles, but are also present in core engineering jobs like heavy engineering shops, construction projects and defence engineering projects, he said.

Asked whether there will be job cuts as the company opts for digitisation, Sriram said, "There have been no lay-offs and the exits were limited to reasons of non-performance."



The company's (LDA) at Lonavala has been set up for learning interventions, he said, adding that an artificial intelligence driven digitalised platform, called ATLNext, caters to the learning needs of its workforce.

had listed among the 'World's Best Employers' for 2018. The list, based on Forbes' Global 2000 rankings of publicly traded in 60 countries, placed at number 22, making it the highest-ranked Indian firm across all sectors.

L&T has acquired owner V G Siddhartha's 20.32 per cent stake in and has also placed an order with brokers to pick up another 15 per cent shares from the open market. Besides, an open offer has been made to buy over 5.13 crore shares, amounting to about 31 per cent stake.

