Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper to perform 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born' at Oscars

and will be performing the song, "Shallow", from their film "A Star Is Born" at the upcoming

The was shared by (AMPAS) on

"Cooper. " " #Oscars" the Academy tweeted on Saturday.

"Shallow", written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt, has been nominated in the best original song category of

Previously, the Academy had announced that "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" will be performed by and at the awards ceremony.

It was also revealed that "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns" will be performed by a "surprise special guest" during the telecast, while will take the stage for the Diane Warren-penned "I'll Fight" from documentary "RBG".

The only nominee in Oscar's Best Original Song category that has not yet been announced for a performance is and SZA's "All the Stars" from Marvel's "Black Panther".

will be held on February 24.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)