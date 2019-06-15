Lahiri exits; Woodland takes lead from Rose; Koepka lurks close by

Lahiri ended a forgettable week as he added a six-over to his first round 74 to crash out of the 119th championships early.

The 31-year-old Indian, playing his first in 2019, never really got going in either round. He was four-over after three on the first day, and on the second day he was three-over after the first two holes and never had a chance to make up for the first day 74.

(65) at nine-under took over the lead from (71) at seven-under, while a slew of established stars, including two-time defending champion were lurking close by.

By the time Lahiri was through with his front nine, he was six-over 41 for the stretch and a total of nine-over.

He had two each of birdies and bogeys on back nine for an even par 36, but his total of nine-over 151 meant he was out of the weekend once again.

It was his third missed in as many appearances at the He has made cuts in each of the other Majors, but never at the

On the second day, the event recorded 44 under-par rounds in addition to the 39 on the first day and that despite the greens firming up more than the first day.

The winds that are the hallmark of events at Pebble Beach Links, more so at the Championships on this spectacular layout were kind enough to allow good scoring.

Rose, the first round leader, shot 70 in the second to get to seven-under, but he was overtaken by a 35-year-old golfer, Woodland, who equalled Rose's 65 from a day earlier.

Playing his last 22 holes without a bodey Woodland, who has never finished better than T-23 in eight previous starts, had a bogey-free 65 for a two-stroke lead over 2013 champion Rose.

Woodland's round matched the 18-hole record in at Pebble Beach held by (2000) and Rose, from a day earlier, but his 36-hole total of 133 (9-under) bettered Woods' mark of 134 for U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach but was three off the championship 36-hole record of 130 by in 2014 at Pinehurst.

Both Woods (70-72) at even par and T-32 and Kaymer (69-75) at also ensured weekend action, though they were some distance from Woodland and Rose.

"It was huge, because I played beautifully all day. And I just didn't want to give a shot back," said, Woodland.

"I've been in the situation recently, which has been a huge help. I was leading after 36 holes (2018 PGA), played with Koepka there on Saturday. Playing with Tiger on Sunday at Bellerive (2019 PGA) was a huge daily shot, (just) being in that atmosphere."



Woodland and Rose are chased by a bunch of proven stars. (66-70), the 2010 Open champion at St. Andrews, is three strokes back at 6-under 136, while four-time winner (68-69), champion, and (66-71), who however does not have a Major to his name, are at 137.

Rose said, "There's a long way to go. And yet I couldn't think here and St. Andrews (for the Open Championship) would probably be the two most iconic places to lift a bit of silver. I couldn't think of anything better. But if you don't mind, I'm just going to wait a couple of days."



Snapping at their heels is the two-time defending champion who carded a second consecutive 69. He is tied-sixth, five strokes back, alongside the consistent Matt Kuchar, Matt Wallace, and They are all at four-under 138.

Koepka on the first 36 holes, said, "I feel great. I'm excited. I've got a chance. That's all you can ask for. I just need to make a few putts. Sometimes the hole just needs to open up."



Woodland, a three-time winner, has held a 36-hole lead in a major championship at last year's at following 64-66, but finished tied-sixth. He was also tied-eighth in last month's PGA at Bethpage State Park.

Woodland hit 14 of 18 greens and closed the day with a monster 50-footer for birdie on the par-4 ninth.

Rose, who closed with three consecutive birdies on Day 1, grinded out pars on the second day and he did manage a few five to eight footers for par.

Apart from those within a hand-shaking distance away, the leaderboard also has the likes of experienced major winner Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, winner at Pebble Beach, Graeme McDowell, 2017 Masters winner, They are all within six of the lead.

The came at 2-over 144 with 75 professionals and four amateurs making it to the weekend. The amateur contingent included 2018 U.S. Amateur champion

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)