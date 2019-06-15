MGM TV adapting young-adult novel 'Aurora Rising' into series

Television has announced a new series based on



young adult sci-fi novel " Rising".

The science-fiction bestseller, written by and Amie Kaufman, was published in May this year, reported Deadline.

Set in the year 2380, the story revolves around cadets of the Academy who wake a girl from cryo-sleep only to find out that she is a catalyst for a war millions of years in the making.

Television will produce and will internationally distribute the series.

and will produce with Limor Hakim co-producing for Level 1 Entertainment.

