MGM TV adapting young-adult novel 'Aurora Rising' into series

MGM Television has announced a new series based on
young adult sci-fi novel "Aurora Rising".
The science-fiction bestseller, written by Jay Kristoff and Amie Kaufman, was published in May this year, reported Deadline.
Set in the year 2380, the story revolves around cadets of the Aurora Academy who wake a girl from cryo-sleep only to find out that she is a catalyst for a war millions of years in the making.
MGM Television will produce and MGM will internationally distribute the series.
Bill Todman Jr. and Edward Millstein will executive produce with Limor Hakim co-producing for Level 1 Entertainment.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU