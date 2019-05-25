Lahiri makes cut at tied-21st at Schwab Challenge on PGA Tour

Indian has made the at the Challenge with one-under 139 and tied-21st here.

He putted well to get back with a one-over 71 despite finding only eight of the 18 greens in regulation during his second round.

Jonas Blixt, who has time and again done well over the first two days, is once again well placed. This time he leads at nine-under through two rounds and one shot clear of and who are tied for second at 8 under.

is in fourth at six-under.

bogeyed the third when he went into right rough and then green side bunker before chipping to eight feet. He rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole and dropped a shot.

On the 406-yard par-4 sixth hole, reached the green in two and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie to get back to even.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lahiri had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie from just under 10 feet to get to one-under.

On the 407-yard par-4 ninth, Lahiri went to right rough and then stayed in left rough before getting to the green in four and had a bogey to turn in even par.

Barring twice he never hit his irons closer than 15 feet to give himself a chance. He bogeyed 17th and ended with 71.

eagled the par-5 first hole in the second round on the way to an 8-under 62, his third score at least that good in the past six rounds on the course made famous by Na, tied for second at 8 under with first-round leader Tony Finau, trailed Blixt by one halfway through.

After opening with a 62 and closing with a course record-tying 61 to finish fourth last year, Na followed the eagle with six birdies in a bogey-free round after being happy to shoot par 70 on a windy afternoon in the first round.

Blixt playing with Na, holed out from 132 yards for eagle on No. 17 and shot 64 to reach 9 under.

Finau, playing the back nine first, started with nine straight pars before three birdies and a bogey on his final nine for a 68.

Local favorite Jordan Spieth, a shot off the lead to start the day, shot 70 and was four behind Blixt.

Defending champion Justin Rose, the highest-ranked in the field at No. 3, shot 67 and was 1 over, one above the line.

Spieth made birdie putts of 50 feet on No. 10 and 46 feet at 12, giving him three putts of more than 40 feet in the same tournament for the first time after making a 46-footer in the first round. But the three-time major winner missed three par putts under 10 feet among his five bogeys.

Apart from Fowler, other notables to miss the included Jon Rahm, Zach Johnson, and Xander Schauffele, while withdrew during the round with a and withdrew before the round with flu-like symptoms.

