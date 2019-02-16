Lahiri set to miss ct after poor show

is all set to miss the cut with disastrous seven-over after playing 33 holes on a rain-curtailed second day at the Genesis Open here Friday.

had a long day as he played 18 holes for the first round along with 15 for the second round. He was lying 133rd after the first round with four-over 76 and slipped further to tied 142nd after Friday.

Apart from the wet weather and the cold, Lahiri's putter also went cold as he missed a whole lot, at least five inside ten feet. The story continued in the second round.

Meanwhile, was leading the pack having completed 12 holes in his second round and remained five under.

Tiger Woods, who is the host, had some good moments but not many. He had four straight birdies around the turn in the morning but that ended with a three-putt bogey at No. 12. He had four three-putts in the first round for a 70.

His highlight in the afternoon was a 45-foot eagle putt on the par-5 first to start his back nine. But he had bogeys on his next two holes to end his day at even par for the second round, and was one-under for the tournament. Woods at one-under with six holes left for the second round, is currently T-55th.

JB Holmes (nine-under with nine holes left in second round) was third and Luke List, who played with Lahiri, was seven-under with three holes left in second round and was fourth. had a good first round of 64.

Woods is the tournament host with his foundation running the event he first played in 1992 as a 16-year-old amateur.

Next year, the tournament gets elevated status on par with the Memorial (Jack Nicklaus) and Arnold Palmer Invitational by offering a three-year exemption to the winners, getting a 120-man field and offering USD 9.3 million in prize money.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)