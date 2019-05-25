JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sabarimala issue did not impact LS poll outcome; Will not
Business Standard

Three arrested for hunting pregnant deer in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Three men were arrested for allegedly hunting a pregnant deer in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, forest officials said Saturday.

The accused hunted the animal in Kundlota village in the district on Thursday night. Locals caught the accused and informed the forest department, they said.

Shivlal, Laxman and Umaram were arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act on Friday and sent to judicial custody for 15 days by a local court Saturday, assistant conservator of forest, Nagaur, Sunil Gaur, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements