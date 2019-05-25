Three arrested for hunting pregnant deer in Rajasthan

Three men were arrested for allegedly hunting a pregnant deer in Rajasthan's district, forest officials said Saturday.

The accused hunted the animal in Kundlota village in the district on Thursday night. Locals caught the accused and informed the forest department, they said.

Shivlal, Laxman and Umaram were arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act on Friday and sent to judicial custody for 15 days by a local court Saturday, conservator of forest, Nagaur, Sunil Gaur, said.

