Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Case against Priyanka, Hooda in Sitapur

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena slams UP for stopping Opposition from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri
Priyanka Gandhi says kept in detention for last 28 hrs without order or FIR
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka slams Centre for inaction against accused
Lakhimpur Kheri: Priyanka, Hooda detained; Akhilesh stopped in Lucknow
Adityanath govt reacts to protests with violence, oppression: Priyanka
-
With the Congress questioning the detention of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, officials said Tuesday a case has been registered here against her and 10 others under sections related to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace.
The case under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) sections 151, 107, 116 (all related to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace) has also been registered against Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and party leader Deependra Hooda, the officials said.
"These are preventive sections. Once we get assurance that there would not be violation of peace by them these sections will be removed," Sitapur Sub-divisional Magistrate Pyare Lal Maurya said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders were detained on Monday when they were going to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri a day earlier.
Eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
Several Congress leaders including P Chidambaram have questioned Gandhi's detention, describing it as "totally illegal" and "unconstitutional".
In a statement, Chidambaram said Tuesday the facts and circumstances concerning Gandhi's detention in Sitapur "conclusively establish that there is no rule of law in UP".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU