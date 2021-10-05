Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Case against Priyanka, Hooda in Sitapur

With the Congress questioning the detention of Vadra, officials said Tuesday a case has been registered here against her and 10 others under sections related to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace.

The case under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) sections 151, 107, 116 (all related to preventive detention due to apprehension of breach of peace) has also been registered against Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and party leader Deependra Hooda, the officials said.

"These are preventive sections. Once we get assurance that there would not be violation of peace by them these sections will be removed," Sitapur Sub-divisional Magistrate Pyare Lal Maurya said.

Congress general secretary Vadra and other party leaders were detained on Monday when they were going to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri a day earlier.

Eight people were killed as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Several Congress leaders including P Chidambaram have questioned Gandhi's detention, describing it as "totally illegal" and "unconstitutional".

In a statement, Chidambaram said Tuesday the facts and circumstances concerning Gandhi's detention in Sitapur "conclusively establish that there is no rule of law in UP".

