Lalu slams Nitish govt over shelter home conditions

Monday alleged that the state-funded shelter homes in are in "inhuman and horrifying" conditions and the girls lodged there were "continuously being abused" despite warnings to the government by the

The girls who escaped from a home actually exited through the gate and not by cutting a window grill as was initially reported, preliminary investigation suggested.

"In spite of the Supreme Court's directive, whatever is happening in homes is totally inhuman and horrifying. Poor and innocent girls are continuously being abused, harassed, assaulted and raped. If the government is not listening to the SC, whom they will listen to and how," Prasad tweeted.

The former also tweeted a newspaper report about poor maintenance and services provided at a shelter home in Mokama town, about 100 kms from here, which was in following the escape of seven girls on Saturday, six of whom were traced within 24 hours.

Among the girls who had gone missing, five including the one who is still traceless were earlier said to have been at the home which got embroiled in the infamous sex scandal.

The is monitoring the CBI investigation into the scandal. The agency has also been asked to take over the probe into allegations of sexual abuse at all such shelter homes across the state.

Meanwhile, DGP told reporters here that initial reports which had stated that the girls had escaped from the home by cutting through the grill of a window appear to be false.

"It now appears that all the girls had made their exit through the gate and some people at the shelter home had assisted them. We are conducting further investigations and action will be taken accordingly," Pandey added.

"We can say this on the basis of feedback received from forensic experts and senior officials including the IG of who had visited the spot and conducted investigations," he said.

Seven minor girls escaped from a care unit at Mokama town in rural Patna in the early hours of Saturday and six of them were found in district.

Opposition parties flayed the NDA government in Bihar, alleging that five of the girls were "witnesses" in the sex scandal being probed by the CBI under the supervision of the Supreme Court, and claimed their escape was a "conspiracy" hatched by the ruling dispensation to protect "big shots".

Whether these girls were in the home has not yet been confirmed by the government.

