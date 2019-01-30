Lambda Therapeutic Research Acquires U.S. CRO - Novum Pharmaceutical Research Services

/ -- In a move to provide greater global reach for and greater capabilities in the U.S. market, one of the world's leading (CRO), Lambda Therapeutic Research, has reached an agreement to acquire Novum Pharmaceutical Research Services, a leading CRO in the U.S., in a private transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

Novum has numerous global clients served throughout its U.S. operations with facilities in Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Fargo & It will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lambda. Lambda, headquartered in India, has operations in India, Canada, and the

Commenting about the acquisition of Novum, Mrs. Bindi Chudgar, of Lambda, said, "This is our second footprint in following our acquisition of the R&D facilities of CRO in 2010 in Novum is a strategic fit for Lambda as it provides a for growth in the United States, the world's largest Novum brings with it a strong technical and management team. We expect this acquisition to blend with and strengthen our existing capabilities as we extend our global reach in serving clients in this evolving market."



"Combining with Lambda creates an opportunity for Novum and our clients to have a broader capability across a global footprint to accommodate the growing needs of our client base," said Christopher H. Chamberlain, of Novum. "We are excited to become part of a respected global organization that wants to grow its presence in the "



Lambda's Dr. said, "Our collective client base will benefit from this unique combination of companies with complimentary skills sets, a stellar track record of performance, and exceptional quality in for complex drug product development and clinical trials. This will add greater value for our respective global clients' programs and greater efficiencies for our combined operations."Lambda's & Global Head-Business Development Dr. said, "This combined entity provides us with an opportunity to scale up our operations and creates one of the largest and most comprehensive offering of to our global clients. We are confident that this acquisition will result in a stronger entity with multiple synergies to fuel our future growth."Between the two companies, most of the top organizations in the pharmaceutical, and medical device industries are served as clients.

served as to Lambda Therapeutic Research on this transaction while EY and were accounting and tax advisors, respectively. were the to Lambda. Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. in Pittsburgh, PA were the to Novum.

About Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd., a global multinational organization, provides full spectrum end-to-end services to the Global Biopharmaceutical, Innovator and Generic industry. Its services include Early Phase I, First-in Human, BA/BE, DDI - Phase II to Phase IV Patient-based Clinical Trials; Bioanalytical services; Pharmacokinetics; Data Management; Medical Writing; Regulatory Affairs; Pharmacovigilance services; Biomarker testing and services. The company is based in Ahmedabad, and its global infrastructure encompasses facilities and operations in (India), Mehsana (India), (Canada), (Poland), (UK) and USA. The company now employs more than 1,400 people across the globe.

Source: Lambda Therapeutic Research Ltd.

