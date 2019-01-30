'It's ridiculous': Australia Davis Cup captain slams new format

has slammed football star over the tournament's controversial new format, saying it is "ridiculous" and would hurt the sport.

Under a plan proposed by Pique's group and adopted by the International Federation, the competition will bring together 18 nations for a week at the end of the season for a championship finale.

The 119-year-old competition is currently structured around a 16-nation World Group, contested over four weekends during the year. The remaining countries are then divided into three regional zones.

"I haven't been a supporter since they first flagged the possible changes," said ahead of Australia's against in starting Friday, Adelaide's newspaper reported Tuesday.

"I think it really hurts Davis Cup... In terms of the structure and format in going into the finals, I don't agree at all with it. I think having the finals in one place is ridiculous. I personally don't think all the top players will play.

"Now we're being run by a Spanish .. that's like me coming out asking to change things for -- it's ridiculous."



has previously slammed the new-look competition as a "money-grab" that would ruin the historic event, with other Australian legends including and also opposing the reforms.

have promised the up to USD 3 billion in prize money over the next quarter-century.

Major players feel that a big event in late November combined with one in January before will mean too much tennis and too little rest.

has said his chances of playing in the condensed Davis Cup were all but non-existent, while Novak Djokovic has said he will give precedence to the ATP's intended re-launch of the defunct World Team Cup in January 2020 at various Australian venues.

