Landline services restored in 17 exchanges in parts of Kashmir

These exchanges are mainly in Civil Lines area, Cantonment area, airport of Srinagar district

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Home Ministry tweeted this image in which security forces help people to connect with their relatives through phone in the Valley | Photo: PTI

Landline services in 17 exchanges of the Kashmir Valley were restored on Saturday, officials said.

Seventeen out of a little over 100 telephone exchanges were made operational. These exchanges are mainly in Civil Lines area, Cantonment area, airport of Srinagar district.

The landline services have been restored in Budgam, Sonamarg and Manigam areas of central Kashmir. In north Kashmir, the services have been restored in Gurez, Tangmarg, Uri Keran Karnah and Tangdhar areas.

In south Kashmir, the landline services have been made operational in Qazigund and Pahalgam areas.

Telephone line services, including mobile phones and landlines, were suspended in the early hours of August 5 when the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
First Published: Sat, August 17 2019. 10:25 IST

