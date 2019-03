Lara's precision: It all started playing with bats made of coconut branch and balls made of marbles

The in his hand was like brush but the first time that a four-year-old put to leather, it was a bat shaped out of a branch by his elder brother.

One of the greatest batsman to have ever graced the game, Lara spoke about his initiation to and the sacrifices that his father made to make him a

"My brother shaped a bat out of branch. You know Caribbeans are tropical and they love their trees. I was only four years old," Lara told ICC 360.

The left-hand batsman, who accumulated 11,953 Test runs at an average of 52.88 and 10,405 in one-day internationals at 40.48, said that as a kid, he and his friends could play with anything that they could lay their hands on.

"I believe in street cricket. I mean we played cricket with anything we could put our hands on. Hard orange, lime, or marble, in the backyard, in the streets. I played all as well.

"It used to be very seasonal in the when we played cricket. We played in the wet season and I also played as well. But I felt that I was developing in cricket more than anything else. It was my dad's influence that he decided that I play less and more cricket."



Talking about his father, Lara recollected how his father ran a league in the village.

"My dad loved cricket and ran a league in our village. He made sure he gave me everything, he sacrificed what he had to, to make sure I had what I needed to perform at the best level," Lara said.

