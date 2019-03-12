SP declares 2 more candidates for LS polls

The Tuesday declared two more candidates for the coming polls.

Ramji Lal Suman will be the party's candidate from Hathras (reserved) seat and will be the party's nominee from Mirzapur seat, according to an official release issued here.

Earlier, the SP had declared candidates on nine seats in the state, including party founder from Mainpuri, Akhilesh Yadav's wife from Kannauj and MPs Dharmendra Yadav and Akshay Yadav from Badaun and Firozabad, respectively.

The other SP candidates are Kamlesh Katheria from Etawah, Bhailal Kol from Robertsganj and from Bahraich.

