Last-16 berths up for grabs after Lloyd clears path for holders USA

are among the sides hoping to clinch a place in the last 16 of the women's on Monday after seeing veteran inspire the to a 3-0 win over in that cleared the holders' passage to the knockout phase.

Eight places in the last 16 are still up for grabs heading into the final round of group matches, and former runners-up meet in Le Havre at 1600 GMT with the two teams still hoping to progress from Group B.

Both have beaten tournament debutants and lost to former champions Germany, and a draw at the Stade Oceane would be enough for each to progress, bearing in mind the four best third-placed teams all go through.

"We want to be in the last 16 and we want to do it by beating We are not wasting any time thinking about what could happen other than what we have to do," said

Already through, need only a point against in Montpellier to secure top spot in the group and thereby avoid any prospect of meeting the USA in the last 16.

Meanwhile, is expected to change up her starting XI with the hosts already through ahead of their meeting with in Rennes (1900 GMT).

won 8-0 the last time they faced Nigeria, but the Super Falcons are hoping for a different outcome this time as they target making it out of their group at a for the first time in 20 years.

"I hope that you will see another Hopefully we can give them a really tough game and have a point when we leave the stadium," said Nigeria's Swedish

At the same time, 1995 champions will be aiming to secure their place in the last 16 when they face pointless in Reims.

On Sunday, Lloyd became the to score in six consecutive women's matches as the USA defeated and joined in qualifying from Group F with a game to spare.

That the USA's winning margin was nowhere near their record-breaking 13-0



hammering of was largely down to the heroics of Chile's Christiane Endler, but it was still a one-sided victory for the holders in

Lloyd came into the line-up as one of seven changes to the US side and she netted twice in the first half either side of a Julie Ertz goal. She also later missed a penalty.

"This is the best version of me in my career. Whether you put me up top or in the midfield, I can do it," said 36-year-old Lloyd, whose goals saw her overtake the mark of Birgit Prinz, the German who netted in five consecutive matches at

"I think the important thing for us is that players are ready to do any role and the fact she has now scored three goals is awesome," said coach Jill Elis, who has already given minutes to all the outfield players in her squad over the two matches so far.

"She was fantastic, ready, energised. I don't think she could be in a better spot."



After going 3-0 up, the USA were denied time and time again in the second half by Endler, who Ellis called "world class" and "one of the best shot-stoppers I have ever seen".

The USA need a point from their last game against to secure top spot, after the Swedes beat 5-1 in Nice.

Linda Sembrant, Kosovare Asllani, and scored for them before netted a late penalty.

Just before that, pulled one back through Kanjana Sung-Ngoen, leading to emotional celebrations for a side who had been so humiliated by the

"This one goal made us laugh, made us smile and makes us happy," said Thailand coach

