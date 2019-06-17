Colombia basking in immediate Queiroz effect

laid down a statement of intent in their opening Copa America clash, defeating Lionel Messi's 2-0 in Carlos Queiroz's first competitive match in charge.

The 66-year-old handler has been quick to make his mark on a team that was knocked out of in at the last-16 stage.

The former Real Madrid coach, to at Manchester United, only took over the reins in February after leaving his job as having just led the team to the Asian Cup semi-finals.

He was lauded by the Colombian press on Sunday for putting in place "the perfect plan," according to El Tiempo, and ending a winless run against that had lasted more than 11 years.

Everything was "co-ordinated, functional, as if the most efficient watches weren't Swiss but Portuguese," the newspaper added.

Queiroz himself had been delighted with what he saw, as defended solidly in a second half dominated by after being by far the better team in the first period.

Ironically, it was during Argentina's ascendency that found the key to success, with opening the scoring on 72 minutes and Duvan Zapata sealing victory three minutes from time.

"We played with great team spirit. We showed a lot of character, which was constant through the match, with great tactical discipline and a lot of commitment," said Queiroz.

"Over the 90 minutes we continued to create chances, including when Argentina were dominating when we regrouped very well and quickly, closing up the channels."



'Immovable defence'



The attacking approach and immovable defensive plan put in place by Queiroz, who has now won four of his five matches in charge of the team.

"It's been many years since we've seen such a fluent team against such tough rivals as Argentina,"

"It's been many years since we've seen such a fluent team against such tough rivals as Argentina," added

Queiroz, who is coaching a fifth national team over four continents, took over from the popular after a successful period in which Colombia qualified for both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Queiroz previously coached the United Arab Emirates, and his homeland on two occasions.

He has impressed his new employers with his philosophy of running hard, both with and without the ball.

"After more than 36 years of experience I can say that the style I like is the art of winning," he said when presented as Colombia's new

"If that style is rock and roll, we'll do it, and if it's samba, we'll do that.

"Whatever we need to do to play a match with the art of winning, is what we'll do." He had said that every one of his players would get "a role and a function" in his typically European 4-3-3 system.

Colombia never stopped running, harrying and pressing against Argentina, and never lost their shape or structure either.

Their work ethic was epitomized by Wilmar Barrios, who worked tirelessly to deny Messi space in

The defence shackled Manchester City forward while Paris Saint-Germain's had almost been forgotten about before his number appeared on the substitutes' board at the start of the second period.

While Colombia played a possession-based game under Pekerman, here it was pressure on the ball that distinguished Queiroz's side.

Even the most creative elements such as and distinguished themselves with their high press.

"We managed to always get two or three players around the ball and that helped us to take on a very good team with great players, such as Argentina," said Queiroz.

Next up his team will face tournament guests Qatar, the Asian champions, in where a victory would guarantee their progress to the knockout rounds.

