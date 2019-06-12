USA thrash 13 past Thailand ahead of France return to action

The began their trophy defence in scintillating style with 13-0 Women's thrashing of in a ruthless demonstration of strength to potential quarter-final opponents and hosts France, who return to action on Wednesday against

Three-time champions USA scored 10 goals in the second half in Reims on Tuesday as they eclipsed Germany's 11-0 win over in 2007 and shattered their own previous tournament best of 7-0.

starred with five goals, and netted twice each and Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, and also got on the scoresheet in an embarrassingly one-sided Group F encounter watched by more than 18,000.

The Americans hit back after at suggestions they could have eased up and saved 34th-ranked from complete humiliation.

"This is a so every team that is here has been fantastic to get to this point. To be respectful to opponents is to play hard against opponents," said USA

Morgan, who now has 106 goals for her country, matched a record set by her compatriot by scoring five times in a game.

"We always want to have any world record and anything we can get over the Germans, we'll take it," joked Rapinoe.

Morgan and Rapinoe are among the biggest stars in a squad who have made waves with their much publicised fight for pay equality that saw them file a lawsuit against the in March, accusing the organisation of gender discrimination.

"Our players were waiting for this moment and they were really disappointed," said the coach, "We don't have any excuse and we accept that they are better."



If the USA top the group, they could be on a collision course to play Corinne Diacre's in the quarter-finals in

The hosts cruised to a 4-0 win over in their first outing last Friday and are hoping to build on that when they take on in Nice in Group A on Wednesday evening (1900 GMT) in one of 13 sell-out games, confirmed, with more than a million tounament tickets sold.

Norway's Scandinavian neighbours kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win over in Rennes on Tuesday, but only after a hold-up because of a violent storm.

The players went off for around 40 minutes in the second half with the game at 0-0 before secured victory thanks to late goals by and substitute Madelen Janogy.

"The interruption definitely upset us. We didn't want it to end 0-0, so we wanted to come back out and decide the game and I think we deserved the three points," said Asllani.

face Thailand next in Group F, while tackle the USA in on Sunday.

European champions the beat 1-0 in Le Havre in Group E thanks to a Jill Roord goal in stoppage time.

revealed that star may miss the rest of the tournament after being ruled out of Wednesday's Group B clash with (1600 GMT) because of a broken toe.

"We will try to get her back on the pitch before the end of the tournament, but we can't make any predictions," said Voss-Tecklenburg, who described the 27 year-old as "irreplaceable".

Wednesday's also sees and clash in Grenoble (1300 GMT) with both looking to bounce back from opening defeats.

