Last rites of slain CRPF jawan performed in UP

The last rites of CRPF jawan Shyam Narain Yadav, who died fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, were performed with full state honours here Monday.

Anil Rajbhar, who attended the funeral as the state government's representative, offered floral tributes to the soldier and met his family members, an said.

Earlier, Rajbhar received the body of the (CRPF) jawan at the in on Sunday night and accompanied it to Hasanpur here.

The body was taken to the cremation ground, about 20 kms away, in a procession with locals chanting slogans hailing Yadav.

UP Chief had Sunday announced Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to the kin of Yadav, who died in an encounter in Kupwara on on Friday.

Rajbhar presented the cheque of Rs 20 lakh to the soldier's wife and Rs 5 lakh to his parents and announced that a government job will be provided to a member of the family.

