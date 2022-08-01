Lawn Bowls: Indian women ensure historic first CWG medal in 'fours' format

-
India lawn bowls team assured itself a historic first ever Commonwealth Games medal after defeating New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final of the women's fours event, here on Monday.
This will be India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.
The women's fours team comprising Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) will face South Africa in the gold medal clash on Tuesday.
Against New Zealand, after conceding a 0-5 lead after the second-end, the Indian team made a strong back against the Kiwi team of Selina Goddard (lead), Nicole Toomey (second), Tayle Bruce (third) and Val Smith (skip).
After end-9, they were tied 7-7 and after end-10, India took 10-7 lead. But it was a close contest between the two sides, as New Zealand was marginally 13-12 ahead after end-14.
A brilliant shot from Tirkey helped India seal the game with a 16-13 scoreline.
The Indian men's pair was knocked out of the competition on Sunday after going down 8-26 to Northern Ireland in the quarter-final.
