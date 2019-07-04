Laxman Mane seeks Prakash Ambedkar's resignation as VBA leader

Laxman Mane, writer and senior member of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Thursday sought resignation of VBA head Prakash Ambedkar, alleging that he allowed "elements from RSS-BJP" into the party.

Mane said he had submitted his own resignation to the party, but Ambedkar too should step down as president, taking moral responsibility for inducting "elements from the RSS and BJP" and giving them key positions.

"My personal relations with Ambedkar are cordialbut my objection is to his style of functioning," he said.

The party was formed on the basis of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideology, but people who had RSS background were given key posts like that of general secretary, Mane said, naming one office-bearer.

VBA members no longer have any faith in Ambedkar and he should resign, Mane said, adding, "if he does not resign, I will form my own party".

He also claimed that contesting all 48 seats in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections was a mistake.

About the allegation that VBA was a 'B team' of the BJP, Mane said, "If the party is acting like a B team, people will call us a B team, as some other party benefited because of the VBA in the elections."



Reacting to Mane's allegations, Ambedkar said Mane was one of the key leaders who helped form the party, and "he is still our senior leader".

While the VBA could win only one seat in the state, in several other seats its candidates bagged more votes than victory margins of winning BJP or Shiv Sena candidates, possibly eating into Congress or NCP's votes. It polled 41 lakh votes across Maharashtra.

