Three held for stealing vehicles, mobiles in Ghaziabad

Police have arrested three men for stealing vehicles, mobiles and laptops to have a luxurious lifestyle, officials said Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said the arrests were made during routine checking near Geeta Sanjay intersection in the city. The accused have been identified as Neeraj, Prince and Shanky.

The checking team recovered a Honda car, two country made pistols, five live cartridges and one knife from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to robbing people after a detailed recce, the police said.

