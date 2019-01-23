Lead futures gain 0.24% on spot demand

Amid pick up in demand from



consuming industries in the spot market, lead prices rose 0.24 per cent to Rs 143.65 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday as speculators built up fresh positions.

Furthermore, firmness in select base metals in global markets supported the rise in

In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in January rose 35 paise, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 143.65 per kg, in a business turnover of 737 lots.

Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid upsurge in demand from battery-makers in the spot market and positive global cues supported the upside in lead prices here.

